Two programs about aging will be held in March.
“Navigating the Aging Process,” a conversation discussing resources, planning and options available for caregivers and their loved ones, will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. March 4 at the Beachwood branch of the Cuyahoga County Public Library, 25501 Shaker Blvd. in Beachwood.
Panelists are: Cilla Buck of Care Patrol, Liz Kenter of Home Instead Senior Care, attorney Laurie G. Steiner of Solomon, Steiner & Peck and Lisa Weitzman of Benjamin Rose Institute on Aging.
To RSVP, call Lisa at 216-373-1797 or email lweitzman@benrose.org.
“The Balancing Act of Aging” will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. March 9 at University School, 20701 Brantley Road in Shaker Heights.
Featured topics are successful aging – the medical perspective with Ardeshir Hashmi of Cleveland Clinic Foundation, successfully navigating your parents’ again with Weitzman, planning for successful aging with Steiner and aging successfully without losing the family home with Sonya Edwards of ESOP. Mark McConville will be the moderator.
To register, visit us.edu/aging.
The Cleveland Jewish News is the media sponsor of both events.