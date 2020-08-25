Akron Children’s Hospital opened a new multi-disciplinary clinic for children and teens with neurofibromatosis featuring a range of available specialists.
At the clinic, individuals up to age 25 with neurofibromatosis can receive treatment from developmental/behavioral pediatrics, genetics, neurology, oncology and ophthalmology specialists, according to a news release. Additionally needed specialists can be sought as well.
New patients are accepted until age 21.
Neurofibromatosis type 1 affects about 1 in 3,000 people, as it is one of the most common genetic disorders. The disorder is typically recognized in early childhood with pigmented spots on the skin, and additional symptoms can include the cardiovascular, nervous and skeletal systems.
NF1 can cause benign tumors to grow over the skin, frequent headaches, seizures, attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, skeletal abnormalities, blood pressure issues, gastrointestinal problems and other complications that need multiple specialists.
“We recognized the significant burden this multisystem disorder can place on patients who require the care of multiple specialists,” Dr. Erin Wright, a pediatric neuro-oncologist, said in the release. “Our multidisciplinary clinic enables patients to see all the specialists they need in one day, while providing enhanced care coordination and access to the most current treatments available.”
Children with NF2 or schwannomatosis, less common disorders characterized by the growth of different types of tumors, can also receive care at the clinic.
“Because it may manifest in other ways as the child grows, regular monitoring to address ongoing medical and developmental needs is essential to minimize the risk of more serious complications,” Wright said.
About 300 individuals with neurofibromatosis are treated at Akron Children’s Hospital.
One of Akron Children’s goals is to join a consortium for NF and schwannomatosis patients through the Children’s Tumor Foundation. By participating, patients could get access to the most up-to-date clinical trials.