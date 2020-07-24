The Jewish Community Board of Akron will host a virtual panel discussion called “Conversation on Racial Injustice” noon to 1:30 p.m. Aug. 4.
Panelists include Robert DeJournett, vice president of opportunity and inclusion for the Greater Akron Chamber of Commerce; Judi Hill, NAACP president for Akron; Andre Lessears, director of diversity and inclusion for the Cleveland Clinic Akron General; and state Rep. Emilia Sykes, D-Akron, who is minority leader of the Ohio House of Representatives.
To register, go to Jewish Akron’s Facebook page or online at bit.ly/3fxlkaE.