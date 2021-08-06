The Akron Jewish Family Festival will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Aug. 8 in the parking lot of Anshe Sfard Synagogue-Revere Road Synagogue.
8th Day, a Chasidic rock band from Los Angeles, will perform.
There will be vendors, booths, a balloon man, inflatables, a juggler on stilts and more. Food will be available to purchase.
The event is free, but RSVPs are required. For more information or to RSVP, visit akronshul.com/festival.
Partnering organizations for the event are Beth El Congregation, Chabad of Akron/Canton, Chabad at Kent State University, ECE, Jewish Community Board of Akron, Jewish Family Services, The Lippman School, Rubber City Jews, Shaw Jewish Community Center, Senior Adults, Temple Israel and The Summit FM.
The synagogue is at 646 N. Revere Road in Bath Township.