Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan dedicated six new pickleball courts at Waters Park at 169 E. Glenwood Ave. on Oct. 26.
Pickleball is one of the fastest growing sports in America, especially for active seniors. A representative from the US Pickleball Association was on hand to help dedicate the courts.
“Pickleball is easy to learn and gives players a chance to exercise while also being social,” Horrigan said in a news release. “It’s a fun sport for all ages, but especially for our active seniors who have already started to take advantage of our new courts. I’d like to thank the local representation from the US Pickleball Association, for their advocacy in helping to create this new space in Akron. I know these courts will be utilized for many years to come. I’m excited to provide another recreational asset for our residents.”
The courts are open 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, weather permitting.
For information, call Melvin Blake at 330-375-2855 or MBlake@akronohio.gov.