The ALS Association Northern Ohio chapter will host the first Cleveland Mini-Walk to Defeat ALS on Sept. 13.
The Walk to Defeat ALS events are the Northern Ohio Chapter’s largest fundraiser, with a combined goal of $585,000 across the region, according to a news release. Virtual events were held in Akron in August and will be held in Toledo and Tiffin in October. Proceeds from the Walk to Defeat ALS benefit the Chapter’s local care programs.
The opening ceremony will be a Facebook Live broadcast that starts at 10 a.m. Registrants will receive a link that can be viewed from any internet-connected device.
There is no fee to participate. For more information, visit web.alsa.org/2020Cleveland.