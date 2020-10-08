The Alzheimer’s Association Cleveland Area chapter is holding an educational program in October on the 10 warning signs of Alzheimer’s disease and the importance of early detection.
The session will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Oct.14. Early detection of cognitive impairment and Alzheimer’s disease allows families to plan for the future. Alzheimer’s is a fatal and progressive brain disease that affects memory, thinking and behavior.
Other topics offered this month include the following: effective communication strategies, 1 to 2 p.m. Oct. 15; COVID-19 and caregiving, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 20; understanding Alzheimer’s and dementia 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Oct. 21; communication tips for caregivers, 4 to 5 p.m. Oct. 28.
There are 50,000 people living with Alzheimer’s disease in the five-county region that the Alzheimer’s Association Cleveland Area chapter serves and an additional 160,000 Alzheimer’s caregivers in the region.
To register or for assistance, call 800-272-3900.