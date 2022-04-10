The Alzheimer’s Association Cleveland Area Chapter returned to in-person educational programs and support groups April 1, while still offering virtual options.
The chapter will continue to follow all state and local health guidelines regarding masks, social distancing and meeting size. Volunteers and event participants are encouraged to be vaccinated but it is not required. Masks are optional, unless required by the venue site, but unvaccinated and immunocompromised participants should consider masking when attending programs and meetings.
“We are very excited to return our programs to in-person on April 1,” Rebecca Hall, program director for the Alzheimer’s Association Cleveland Are Chapter, said in a news release. “While we have used a successful virtual method over the past two years, the personal connection obtained by in-person gatherings is both welcomed and beneficial.”
Staff will continue to work remotely. Community members can call the association’s 24/7 Helpline at 800-272-3900 or visit alz.org/clevelandhelpingyou for more information.
To register for support groups, call the Helpline. To learn more about educational programs, visit alz.org/crf.