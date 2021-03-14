The Jewish Family Service Association will launch a six-week webinar series for caregivers of Alzheimer’s and dementia patients. The series will be Tuesdays from 6 to 8 p.m. March 23 to April 27.
The series will help caregivers understand the impact of dementia on both the caregiver and person for whom they are caring. They will learn skills they need to manage daily life and communicate more effectively, among other things.
Those interested in the free program can contact Nicole at 216-903-1189 or nherberthale@jfsa-cleveland.org.