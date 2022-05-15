The Alzheimer’s Association will host a statewide virtual LGBT Dementia Forum about the obstacles, health disparities and inequities LGBT elders and their care partners face when navigating a diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease or dementia from 6 to 7:30 p.m. May 17.
The forum is being presented with seven state and locally-based organizations that serve the LGBT community: SAGE Cleveland; Equality Ohio; Equitas Health Institute; Plexus; Cincinnati Pride; Rainbow Elder Care of Greater Dayton; and United Church Homes.
To register for the free event, visit alz.org/lgbtforum or call 800-272-3900