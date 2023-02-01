Amazon announced Jan. 18 its intention to wind down its AmazonSmile program, effective Feb. 20.
Launched in 2013, AmazonSmile was created to make it easier for Amazon customers to support their favorite local charities. But in its decade of operations, Amazon shared “the program has not grown to create the impact we had originally hoped,” the announcement said.
“With so many eligible organizations – more than 1 million globally – our ability to have an impact was often spread too thin,” the announcement said.
To help charities that were part of the AmazonSmile program during the transition, Amazon announced its intention to provide a one-time donation equivalent to three months of what they earned in 2022 through the program, and that the charities will be able to accrue additional donations until the program officially closes in February.
To learn more about AmazonSmile, visit smile.amazon.com.