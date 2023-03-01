Siegal Lifelong Learning at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland will host Rachel Kranson, associate professor of religious studies and the director of Jewish studies at the University of Pittsburgh for a presentation of “American Jews, Abortion, and The First Amendment” from 7 to 8:30 p.m. March 9 at the Landmark Center Building at 25700 Science Park Drive in Beachwood.
Admission is free for Siegal members and $5 for nomembers. An online option will be available.
For more information, visit bit.ly/3I6Yur0.