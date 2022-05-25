The American Red Cross will hold blood drives throughout the community in the coming weeks.
On May 31, Red Cross teams will set up from 3 to 8 p.m. at St. Martin’s Episcopal Church at 6295 Chagrin River Road in Bentleyville. All donors will receive a free Red Cross aluminum water bottle and customizable stickers, limited quantity. The appointment code for this event is “stmartin.”
On June 5, blood donations will be taken from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the United Sikh Council of Greater Cleveland at 8788 Hadden Road in Twinsburg. Appointments can be made through Paramjit Singh at 440-567-4545 or search the appointment code “Gurudwara”.
On June 7, donations will be taken in two locations: from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Cleveland Clinic Solon at 29800 Bainbridge Road, and from noon to 5 p.m. at Signature of Solon at 39000 Signature Drive. For the Cleveland Clinic drive, call Jeanne Cassidy at 440-519-3022 to make an appointment. For the Signature of Solon drive, use appointment code “sigsolon”.
On June 15, donors can go from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Hilton Garden Inn at 8971 Wilcox Drive in Twinsburg. Sponsor code is “hiltontwinsburg”.
The Red Cross will also be at the Solon Community Center at 35000 Portz Parkway on various days for various hours. Sponsor code is “Solon Community.” Self identified Black donors can also be screened for the sickle cell trail at these blood drives.
Unless otherwise specifically noted, all registrations can be done by calling 800-733-2767 or by visiting redcrossblood.org and searching the sponsor code.