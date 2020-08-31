Ancestry, the largest genealogy company in the world, has compiled and digitized more than 19 million Holocaust and Nazi persecution-related records available for free online as part of the Arolsen Archives Collection.
The collection took years to finalize, and Ancestry worked closely with the Arolsen Archives to access its over 30 million documents on Holocaust and Nazi victims, according to a news release.
Ancestry also announced it published about 50,000 Jewish Holocaust survivor testimonies online through a partnership with the USC Shoah Foundation.
The Visual History Archive also includes information on more than 600,000 relatives and individuals and features more than 115,000 hours of video testimony of survivors’ personal stories before, during and after the Holocaust.
Each video is searchable through 65,600 keywords or key phrases, 1.95 million names and 719,000 images across the entire video archive. The archive is entirely free to use.
The archive also includes testimonies from the Armenian Genocide, the 1937 Nanjing Massacre in China, the Cambodian Genocide of 1975 to 1979, the Guatemalan Genocide of 1978 to 1983, the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda, the ongoing conflicts in the Central African Republic and South Sudan and anti-Rohingya mass violence. There are also modern testimonies of violence against Jews.
“The Holocaust was a shaping event for several generations, but its impact is in danger of being lost. Recent research shows that 66% of millennials have no knowledge of what Auschwitz was,” Margo Georgiadis, president and chief executive officer at Ancestry, said in the release. “We have a collective responsibility to those who came before us to preserve this history so future generations can learn from the powerful moments of our past.”
Both collections can be accessed at hbit.ly/2D9crXT.