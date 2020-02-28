Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple in Beachwood is collecting donations for I Support The Girls, a nonprofit organization that distributes items like menstrual products for girls and women who don’t have access to the items due to homelessness, impoverishment or domestic violence.
Through March 9, the temple is collecting new and used bras in good condition, new underwear and feminine products.
To drop off any items, contact Wendy Jacobson, caring community coordinator, at 216-447-9542 or wjacobson@fairmounttemple.org.