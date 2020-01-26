Rabbi Frank Muller of Congregation Rodef Sholom will present a four-session mini-course, “Anti-Semitism: Past, Present and Future,” from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Jan. 30 and Feb. 13, 20 and 27 at Jewish Community Center of Youngstown, 505 Gypsy Lane in Youngstown. Muller will discuss the world’s most insidious prejudice in centuries past, the forms it has taken in the modern world today and what must be done to prevent it in the future.
A light dinner will be provided. The cost is $25 for JCC and temple members and $35 for nonmembers. To register, visit jccyoungstown.org or contact the JCC membership office at 330-746-3250, ext. 195.