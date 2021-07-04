Apollo’s Fire Baroque Orchestra will host its annual “Sunday in the Park with Johann” gala from 5 to 8 p.m. July 25 at Mapleside Farms, 294 Pearl Road in Brunswick.
The benefit will include cocktails, dinner, wine, a silent auction, Fund the Need and a performance of music of J.S. Bach and Vivaldi by Apollo’s Fire and Jeannette Sorrel.
Donations will be matched dollar-for-dollar up to $10,000 by an anonymous sponsor.
Tables start at $1,560 with $760 tax-deductible. Single tickets start at $195 with $95 tax-deductible. The attire is countryside chic.
Apollo’s Fire will host a second gala this summer to celebrate the 25th anniversary of its Akron series “The Silver Soiree” July 29 at Gervasi Vineyard, 1700 55th St. NE in Canton.
To purchase tickets for “Sunday in the Park with Johann” gala, visit apollosfire.org/galas.