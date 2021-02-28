Park Synagogue presents “Rediscovering the Music of the Italian Jewish Ghettos: An Interview with Jeannette Sorrell of Apollo’s Fire,” at 1 p.m. March 8 via Zoom.
Sorrell, the artistic director of Apollo’s Fire in Cleveland, and Howard Bender, the executive director, will discuss the next concert, “Tapestry: The Jewish Ghettos of Baroque Italy.” Attendees can learn how Sorrell chooses the themes and music for concerts, learn about baroque instruments they used and to hear excerpts of the music included in the “Tapestry” concert, which features Israeli recorder player Daphna Mor.
The program is open to the community for a $10 per Zoom square charge. Pre-registration is required by March 3 to receive the Zoom link. To register, visit parksynagogue.org. For questions, contact Ellen Petler at epetler@parksyn.org or 216-371-2244, ext. 122. This program is sponsored by the Park Synagogue senior adult group.