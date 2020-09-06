The Cleveland Baroque Orchestra musical ensemble Apollo’s Fire will launch its 2020-21 season with an online event Sept. 13.
Titled, “Go for Baroque! – A Worldwide Benefit for Apollo’s Fire,” the benefit, hosted by Jeannette Sorrell will be held at 3 p.m. on Zoom.
Featured performers include the Three Amandas, comprised of sopranos Amanda Forsythe and Amanda Powell and mezzo Amanda Crider; violinist Olivier Brault; British guitarist Steve Player; and Ohio-based hammered dulcimer virtuoso Tina Bergmann. Alums of Apollo’s Fire’s Musettes children’s choir will also appear.
The program will also feature a special appearance by the event’s honorary chair, Clara Rankin, an Ohio-based centenarian and arts philanthropist.
Donations will be matched by Astri Seidenfeld, a lead donor from Cleveland, up to $10,000.
Tickets cost $50 and can be purchased by visiting bit.ly/31ucMhf or calling 216-320-0012, ext. 1. The event is free to those making a donation of at least $500.