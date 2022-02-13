Apollo’s Fire will perform four concerts of artistic director Jeanette Sorrell’s adaptation of Handel’s “Israel in Egypt” Feb. 17 to Feb. 20. The concert will also be available in a digital version through Apollo’s Fire’s Worldwide Watch-at-Home series.
The concert will be held at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 17 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 361 W Market St. in Akron; 7:30 p.m. Feb. 18 at St. Raphael Catholic Church, 525 Dover Center Road in Bay Village; 8 p.m. Feb. 19 at The Temple-Tifereth Israel, 26000 Shaker Blvd. in Beachwood; and 7 p.m. Feb. 20 at First Baptist Church, 3630 Fairmount Blvd in Shaker Heights.
Rabbi Roger Klein of TTTI and baritone Jeffrey Strauss will discuss Handel’s masterpiece through the lens of history, biblical narrative and musical drama one hour before each concert.
Tickets start at $21 and are available at apollosfire.org. or at the box office by calling
216-320-0012. To attend in person, proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test is required at the door for all guests over age 12. Masks are required for all attendees.
The private video link for the concert’s Watch-at-Home option will be sent to all ticket-holders March 5. Apollo’s Fire concert-videos may be watched anytime for 30 days, as often as you like.