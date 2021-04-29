The Jewish Changemakers Fellowship is accepting applications through May 9 for its three-week, online global leadership development experience for Jewish young adults.
The fellowship, presented by the Jewish Federations of North America in partnership with numerous Jewish organizations across the globe, will provide Jewish participants between 20 and 24 years of age with learning and networking opportunities intended to strengthen leadership skills necessary to enact positive change in the community.
Participants will be divided into cohorts of 10-15 fellows depending on their home community, future goals, personal skills or intended occupational field.
Two sessions will be available to fellows: one from June 7 to June 24, and another from July 12 to July 29. The program is about 12 hours a week and pays a stipend of $350 to those who successfully complete the fellowship.
After the program ends, participants will receive continued access to leadership opportunities and professional mentoring.
Those who apply will be contacted about their acceptance status by May 21.
Visit jewishchangemakers.org to apply and find more information.