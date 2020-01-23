Applications are being accepted for Onward Israel, an eight-week summer internship program in Tel Aviv for Jewish Cleveland young adults. The Jewish Federation of Cleveland in partnership with Masa Israel Journey and The Jewish Agency for Israel are selecting college students and recent college graduates between the ages of 19 and 27 to live and intern in Tel Aviv from June 10 to Aug. 4.
Participants will choose an internship in their field of interest such as high tech, the arts, business, finance, communications or nonprofit. They will live in shared apartments in Tel Aviv and immerse themselves in Israeli culture by experiencing the city’s nightlife, beaches and more.
“Onward Israel is an excellent opportunity for young adults who are looking to get back to Israel and build their resume while doing it,” said Ilanit Gerblich Kalir, managing director of international operations at the Federation. “Since Cleveland launched our Onward Israel program nearly 10 years ago, hundreds of young adults have taken advantage of this incredible opportunity to live like a local in one of the world’s most bustling cosmopolitan cities.”
Qualified applicants are Jewish students or recent graduates from or living in Greater Cleveland. Applicants must have one previous Israel experience such as Birthright or a teen program. Program cost is $550 plus airfare.
Limited spots are available. Rolling admission is on a first-come, first-serve basis. To apply, visitclevelandonwardisrael.com.
For more information about Onward Israel, contact Rivki Ebner at rebner@jcfcleve.org or 216-593-2921.