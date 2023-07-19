The Greater Cleveland Aquarium, located at 2000 Sycamore St. in Cleveland, will host its “Celebration of Sharks,” or “Fin Fest,” now through Aug. 6.
It features a four-page shark activity book, interactive programming, appearances by Finn – the aquarium’s shark mascot – and experiments with community partners.
“With more than one-third of all shark and ray species facing extinction, these animals could benefit from more informed, enthusiastic advocates,” Ray Popik, curator of the event, said in the release.
The aquarium will also enter festival participants dressed in shark-themed attire into a contest for a $125 gift shop certificate.
In-person activities are included with general admission.
For more information, visit bit.ly/44vuYom.