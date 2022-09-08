Professor David Fishman of the Jewish Theological Seminary in New York City will discuss “The War in Ukraine & the Fate of Its Jewish Community” at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 14 via Zoom.
He will discuss the war that has lasted more than six months, how the Ukrainian Jewish community has fared and its prospects for the future, according to a news release.
Fishman is the director of Project Judaica, JTS’s program in Ukraine, which is based in the Kyiv-Mohyla Academy University.
The program is free and open to the community. Participants must register at parksynagogue.org to receive the Zoom link.
For questions, contact Ellen Petler at epetler@parksyn.org or 216-371-2244, ext. 122.
The program is co-sponsored by B’nai Jeshurun Congregation in Pepper Pike, Park Synagogue in Cleveland Heights and Pepper Pike, Congregation Tifereth Israel in Columbus and Congregation B’nai Israel of Toledo.