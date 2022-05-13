Park Synagogue will hold a program, “About Man and God and Law: The Spiritual Wisdom of Bob Dylan,” featuring Dr. Stephen D. Arnoff, at 4 p.m. May 15 at Park Synagogue East or on Zoom.
Dylan’s need to know “what’s blowing in the wind” has shaped much of our understanding about the meaning of life, the universe and everything for more than 60 years, according to a news release. Arnoff, a Cleveland native, CEO of the Fuchsberg Jerusalem Center and author of “About Man and God and Law: The Spiritual Wisdom of Bob Dylan” will discuss Dylan’s journey to wisdom through sacred text, divine revelation and the magic of rock and roll music.
Autographed copies of his book will be available for $20 per copy by cash or check only. Attendees must be vaccinated and wear a mask during the program, which is free and open to the community.
Pre-registration is required at parksynagogue.org or by contacting Ellen Petler at epetler@parksyn.org or 216-371-2244, ext. 122.
Park Synagogue is at 27500 Shaker Blvd.