The Jewish Community Center of Youngstown is offering a four-week series of art classes for ages 14 and over through the Paul & Yetta Gluck School of Visual Arts, beginning July 6 at the JCC at 505 Gypsy Lane.
Participants will investigate color theory and explore paintbrush selection to successfully render an idea.
Classes will take place from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Mondays from July 6 to July 27. The cost is $64 for JCC members and $85 for nonmembers. Registration for the classes is open at jccyoungstown.org/visualarts.