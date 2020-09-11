Stock chalk
Image by Karolina Grabowska from Pixabay

The Cleveland Museum of Art will host its 31st annual Chalk Festival virtually on Sept. 12 and Sept. 13.

Participants can share their chalk drawings on Facebook and Instagram using #CMAChalkFestival. The theme is community.

Inspiration may come from socially distanced backyard get-togethers with neighbors, front porch concerts, tending a community garden, well-known neighborhood architecture, historical landmarks or a favorite nature spot.

Get ready for the event with the CMA’s virtual Chalk Festival toolkit, which includes chalking tips, suggested materials and a Spotify playlist featuring song selections by past Chalk Festival music performers.

To view the toolkit, visit bit.ly/32S0I8R.

How do you feel about this article?

Choose from the options below.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments