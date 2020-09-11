The Cleveland Museum of Art will host its 31st annual Chalk Festival virtually on Sept. 12 and Sept. 13.
Participants can share their chalk drawings on Facebook and Instagram using #CMAChalkFestival. The theme is community.
Inspiration may come from socially distanced backyard get-togethers with neighbors, front porch concerts, tending a community garden, well-known neighborhood architecture, historical landmarks or a favorite nature spot.
Get ready for the event with the CMA’s virtual Chalk Festival toolkit, which includes chalking tips, suggested materials and a Spotify playlist featuring song selections by past Chalk Festival music performers.
To view the toolkit, visit bit.ly/32S0I8R.