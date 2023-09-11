The Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Cleveland will host “Artificial Intelligence: Stunning Advances, Vital Questions, Regulations” from 9 to 10 a.m. Sept. 17 at 21600 Shaker Blvd. at Belvoir Oval in Shaker Heights, and on Zoom, as part of the “Forums That Matter” series on the first and third Sundays of the month.
Speakers on AI will be Vipin Chaudhary, professor and department chair of computer and data sciences at Case Western Reserve University, and Craig Nard, Galen J. Roush professor of law and the director of the Spangenberg Center for Law, Technology and the Arts at CWRU.
For more information, visit bit.ly/3soNscw, email forums@uucleveland.org or call 216-337-0884.