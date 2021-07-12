Shaker Arts Council is looking for artists to display in the upcoming “Imagine Chagrin” exhibit Sept. 10 through Oct. 8. The displays will appear in storefronts along Chagrin Boulevard between Lee Road and Avalon Road and along Lee between Chagrin and Van Aken boulevards.
“Imagine Chagrin” seeks to reinvigorate the Chagrin Boulevard and Lee Road commercial center, support small business and showcase local artistic talent, according to a news release.
The arts council is looking for artists 18 years or older who live in the Greater Cleveland area to apply. Work samples and applications must be submitted by 5 p.m. July 30.
For more information and to apply, visit shakerartscouncil.org.