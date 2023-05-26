Beginning on June 9, the Art Shop at 818 Studios at 818 Jefferson Ave. in Cleveland’s Tremont neighborhood will be open during the monthly Walkabout Tremont art walk.
More than 20 artists will showcase their work, ranging from fine art paintings and hand-made jewelry to artisan soaps and handmade gifts. All items will be available for immediate purchase.
This ongoing shopping experience will be through Aug. 13. The Art Shop at 818 Studios will be open on the second Friday of each month for Walkabout Tremont from 5 to 9 p.m. Additional hours are Thursdays and Saturdays from 2 to 6 p.m. An opening reception and a closing reception will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. June 9 and Aug. 11, respectively.