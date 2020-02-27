Apollo’s Fire will present performances of “O Jerusalem: Crossroads of Three Faiths” at 7:30 p.m. March 5 and March 9-11 at various locations.
The performance will feature musicians of Jewish, Muslim and Christian backgrounds. Directed by Jeannette Sorrell, featured performers include: soprano Amanda Powell; Zafer Tawil on oud and qanun; tenors Sorab Wadia and Jacob Perry; Jeffrey Strauss on baritone; and Daphna Mor on winds.
Selections include Monteverdi’s “Vespers of 1610,” Arabic love songs and Jewish cantorial pieces.
The performances are: March 5, Avon Lake United Church of Christ, 32801 Electric Blvd. in Avon Lake; March 9, Fairlawn Lutheran Church, 3415 W. Market St. in Fairlawn; March 10, The Temple-Tifereth Israel, 26000 Shaker Blvd. in Beachwood; and March 11, The Cleveland Museum of Art, 11150 East Blvd. in Cleveland.
A pre-concert talk with Daphna Mor will take place one hour before each performance. Following the March 9 performance in Fairlawn, attendees are welcome to mingle with musicians over baklava and other Middle Eastern treats in the lobby.
Tickets begin at $22, with discounts for seniors, young adults and full-time students with ID.
For more information and tickets, call 216-320-0012, ext. 1, or visit apollosfire.org.