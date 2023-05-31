Valley Art Center will host its 39th Art by the Falls festival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 10 at Riverside Park in Chagrin Falls.
The festival will showcase over 130 artists from around the country, including painters, posters and jewelers. There will be live music, an art raffle, a children’s pavilion and more.
“Valley Art Center is thrilled to invite everyone back to Riverside Park for the 39th Art by the Falls festival,” Bec Gruss, executive director, said in a news release. “We are proud to showcase so many talented artists and provide a fun and exciting experience for the whole community.”
The festival is free and open to the public.
For more information, visit valleyartcenter.org.