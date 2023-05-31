The 2023 Boston Mills Artfest will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on June 23 at the Boston Mills Brandywine & Valley Ski Resort at 7100 Riverview Road in Peninsula.
The two-weekend long event will also be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on June 24 and June 25; 5 to 8 p.m. on June 30; and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 1 and July 2.
Admission is $10 in advance and $12 at the gate. Live music, wine, beer and other treats will be available for purchase.
A preview night party will also be held on June 23 and June 30, where guests can get a first look at the art. Tickets are $89 prior to June 9, and $99 after.
For more information or for tickets, visit bmbw.com.