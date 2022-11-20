HEDGE Gallery at 78th Street Studios at 1300 W. 78th St. in Cleveland will host a solo exhibition by artist Jessica Pinsky from through Dec. 30.
Titled “I Can’t Remember Anything,” the textile show features works that represents Pinsky’s mindset during her first year of motherhood in the pandemic, according to a news release. Woven on a TC2 jacquard loom, the original images were chosen by going through photos on her cellphone from the first years of her twins’ life. She used blurry imagery and superimposed them with scans of her twins’ crayon drawings. During the weaving process, she exaggerated the marks by pulling and altering yarns, creating dimension on the surface of each textile.
She is an Akron native and grew up at Temple Israel in Bath Township, graduated from Firestone High School in Akron, studied studio art at New York University in New York City and holds a master’s of fine arts degree in painting from Boston University. She moved to Cleveland in 2011. Pinsky serves as the executive director of Praxis Fiber Workshop in Cleveland, which she founded in conjunction with the Cleveland Institute of Art in 2015. She also is a faculty member in the sculpture and expanded media department at CIA.
The gallery is open for exhibitions on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Fridays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturdays.
For questions or to make an appointment to view specific work, contact owner Hilary Gent at hilary@hedgeartgallery.com or 216-650-4201.