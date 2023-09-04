The Beck Center for the Arts will hold its Cultural Heritage Exhibition and Experience 2023 from Sept. 8 to Oct. 29.
The exhibition will feature work by artists Hector Castellanos Lara, Regina Dorfmeyer, Jen Cockrell and Nathalie Bermudez.
The free, visual arts exhibition will be on view in the Beck Center’s main building in its Hoffman-Stach Gallery at 17801 Detroit Ave. in Lakewood. A free artists reception will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 27. Sales can be arranged through customer service in person or by calling 216-521-2540.
For more information, visit beckcenter.org.