Beck Center for the Arts recalls its 90-year history at the annual Spotlight Gala from 6 to 11 p.m. July 14 at Gordon Green, 5400 Detroit Ave. in Cleveland.
The gala includes entertainment produced by Artist Director Scott Spence, a showcase of Beck Center’s students and faculty, dinner from Driftwood Catering, music and dancing by Moss Stanley and Nitebridge Band and a silent auction.
This benefit honors Richard Kay, the founder and first director of the Lakewood Little Theatre which later evolved into Beck Center for the Arts. Proceeds go to Beck Center’s education, performances, exhibitions, creative art therapies and outreach programs.
Tickets start at $250.
For more information, visit bit.ly/3P48Wor.