Behind-the-scenes work of local photographer Jason Edleman will be displayed in the Beck Center for the Arts’ MCAT Lobby Gallery and Main Building Studio Theater Gallery from July 29 to Aug. 25 at 17801 Detroit Ave. in Lakewood. An opening reception will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. July 28.
Edleman captured places in the Beck Center that are not open to the public, including back stages, prop storage and staff meetings. To celebrate the Beck Center’s 90th anniversary, his hundreds of photographs will be showcased for the public. The exhibition is free.
For more information, visit beckcenter.org.