Theater J’s production of “Becoming Dr. Ruth” will be staged from April 1 to April 23 at Outcalt Theatre at 1407 Euclid Ave. in Cleveland’s Playhouse Square district.
Written by Mark St. Germain and directed by Holly Twyford, the 90-minute show will tell the true story of sex therapist Dr. Ruth K. Westheimer and her hit 1980s radio show, “Sexually Speaking.”
Through the show, Ruth, played by Naomi Jacobson, will recount her life – as a child escaping Nazi Germany on the Kindertransport; as an Israeli sharpshooter in the 1940s; as a single mother in the United States; and as a celebrity.
There is no intermission for this show.
Tickets range from $25 to $75, and can be purchased at clevelandplayhouse.com.