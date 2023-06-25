The 2023 BorderLight Fringe Festival’s lineup was recently announced.
The lineup includes “Fairy in the Lake,” an opera about a man from Brazil who overcomes diversity and chases the fairy in the lake; “Floored,” an interactive dance piece set on public elevators; “I Know It Was the Blood: The Totally True Adventures of a Newfangled Black Woman,” a performance showcasing themes of southern roots, gospel music and queer identity; and “The Light House,” a show about friendship and finding your light for children ages 3 to 8.
“We are delighted to announce our highly-anticipated return to downtown Cleveland for our inaugural all-fringe festival – offering accessible, eclectic and affordable theatre experiences, and fostering a vibrant and inclusive atmosphere in the heart of the city,” Dale Heinen, BorderLight’s executive and artistic director, said in a news release.
Tickets for the festival, which takes place Aug. 3 to Aug. 5, range from $12 to $20, with bundles of four tickets available for $55 and eight tickets for $100.
For more information, visit borderlightcle.org.
The Cleveland Jewish News and its sister publication, Canvas, are media sponsors of the festival.