Boston Mills Artfest’s 49th season is scheduled for June 23 to June 25 and June 30 to July 2 at the Boston Mills Ski Resort at 7100 Riverview Road in Peninsula.
Over 300 juried artists will be spread out over the two weekends, featuring over a dozen media styles and representing nearly 35 states.
“I am thrilled to announce the return of Boston Mill’s Artfest,” Jake Campbell, general manager at Boston Mills, Brandywine & Alpine Valley Ski Resorts, said in a news release. “It will be wonderful to welcome guests back to the resort over the summer.”
The festival will also feature live music and a variety of beer, wine and other treats for sale. There will also be two preview night parties on June 23 and June 30, where guests can get a first look at the works on display and have the first chance to buy items. There will also be a wine and beer tasting, hors d’oeuvres, live music and mingling opportunities. Tickets to the preview nights are $99.
Hours are from 6 to 9 p.m. June 23 and June 30; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 24 and July 1; and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 25 and July 2. Admission is $10 in advance and $12 at the ticketing window.
To learn more, visit bmbw.com.