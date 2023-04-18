Cleveland Clinic will hold a special screening of “Burned: Protecting the Protectors,” a documentary raising awareness about the risks from PFAS found in firefighting gear that cause cancer, at 7 p.m. April 20 at Cedar Lee Theatre.
PFAS, or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, are synthetic organofluorine chemical compounds that have multiple fluorine atoms attached to an alkyl chain.
The 30-minute film is free to area firefighters, chief officers and elected officials who are involved in public safety oversight, and will be followed by officials from the Ohio Association of Professional Fire Fighters leading a discussion on best practices in mitigating exposures to PFAS until such time that PFAS-free gear is available. A physician from Cleveland Clinic’s Taussig Cancer Institute will also be on hand to talk about the types of cancers most commonly seen in firefighters and current treatment options, the release stated.
There will be a social event immediately afterward at Boss Dog Brewery, which is next door to the theater, sponsored by Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland Heights Firefighters L402 and Shaker Heights Firefighters L516. Attendees will receive one hour of continuing education credit for this event. Seating is limited and reservations are required.
To register, visit clevelandclinic.org/burned.
Cedar Lee Theatre is located at 2163 Lee Road in Cleveland Heights.