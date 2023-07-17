CIFF logo

The Cleveland International Film Festival is now accepting submissions for its 48th festival next year.

Films of any runtime, genre or from any country with a completed production date on or after June 1, 2022 are eligible for consideration. For full information on the entry process, visit filmfreeway.com/ClevelandInternationalFilmFestival.

CIFF48 will take place April 3 to April 13, 2024 at Playhouse Square in downtown Cleveland. Its online component, CIFF48 Streams, will be announced in the coming months.

