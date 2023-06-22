The Cleveland Orchestra is holding a lineup of movies and special presentations as part of its 2023 Blossom Music Festival at the Blossom Music Center, which begins on July 1 and runs through Sept. 9.
The Orchestra’s series of films with live accompaniment continues with a 30th anniversary performance of “Jurassic Park,” featuring the score by composer John Williams. “The Lord of The Rings: The Two Towers” will also be shown with the score by Howard Shore. Labor Day Weekend will feature a performance by the Orchestra titled “Disney: The Sound of Magic,” which looks back at 100 years of Disney films.
For ticket and subscription offerings, contact the Severance Music Center Ticket Office at 216-231-1111 or email boxoffice@cleveland.com. Tickets and packages can also be purchased by visiting clevelandorchestra.com.