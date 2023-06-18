Cleveland Photo Fest will accept submissions from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Aug. 26 and 27 at the Bostwick Design Art Initiative, 2731 Prospect Ave., for The Cleveland Open, a public photography exhibition. Each submission is $10 and must be family-friendly.
The Cleveland Open will be open to the public Sept. 1 through Sept. 30 at the Bostwick Design Initiative. Opening night attendees will vote for their favorite image and the Best in Show will receive a $100 prize.
For more information, visit clevelandphotofest.org.