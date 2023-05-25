Chagrin Valley Little Theatre will present “The Play That Goes Wrong” from June 2 to 18 on its main stage at 40 River Street in Chagrin Falls.
“The Play That Goes Wrong” follows the fictional Cornley Drama Society as they attempt to stage a murder mystery. However, everything that can go wrong on their opening night does so in spectacular fashion.
Curtain times will be 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 2:00 p.m. on Sundays, June 11 and 18.
To purchase tickets, visit CVLT.org or call the Chagrin Valley Little Theatre Box Office at 440-247-8955.