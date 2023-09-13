Chagrin Valley Little Theatre will begin its 94th season with the world premiere of “1970,” starting at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 22 at 40 River St. in Chagrin Falls.
Adapted from “The Year That Trembled” by novelist and journalist Scott Lax, “1970” is a story about war, friendship, love, loss and forgiveness, all experienced by a small group of friends set in the fictional village of Chestnut Falls, Ohio, during the Vietnam War draft. Lax first published his novel in 1998, and then produced it with Tyler Davidson as a feature film in 2002, directed and written by Jay Craven. The movie starred Jonathan Brandis, Marin Hinkle and Fred Willard, earning accolades from the Cleveland International Film Festival. Lax then adapted the novel again for high school drama groups, and it was staged in 2003 and 2013 at University School.
In 2020, Lax once more rewrote the play, reworking it for professional and community theaters. Thus, “1970” was born after he offered CVLT the opportunity to premiere the new show.
“1970” is under the direction of Brian Westerley, and stars Keenan Carosielli, Alison Matas Smith, Brett Heidinger, Matthew Andrus, Alex George, Donna Longfellow, Erin Moore, Cori’en Harvey, Abegail Zee and Barry Moses.
Other shows include 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 23, Sept. 29 and Sept. 30, with matinee showings at 2 p.m. on Sept. 24 and Oct. 1.
Tickets are $21, with a $4 discount for students, seniors and military at cvlt.org, or by calling the box office at
440-247-8955 from 1 to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.