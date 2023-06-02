The Cuyahoga Board of Developmental Disabilities recently awarded $339,000 in grant funding to support Cuyahoga County arts, culture, recreation organizations and libraries in creating or expanding inclusive, adaptive and accessible programming for people of all ages with disabilities, according to a news release.
The 2023 recipients include: Art Therapy Studio, Bad Racket Recording Studio, BAYarts, Beck Center for the Arts, East Cleveland Public Library, Fitness, Orange Community Education & Recreation, Middleburg Heights Recreation Center, Rec2Connect and Shuai Chiao Kung Fu Academy.
