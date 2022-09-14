Legacy Village artist in residence Marlisa Dunn of Cleveland Heights will display her exhibit, “Expansion,” her first solo art show and sale at 7 p.m. Sept. 17 and Sept. 18.
The show will be held at her Legacy Village studio/gallery near Starbucks.
“Expansion” explores the theme of cultivating space, grace and innate trust to expand into one’s fullest self.
The show is free and open to the public and features larger than life florals, portraits and figurative works, as well as a series of Legacy Live concerts painted live throughout the summer.
Legacy Village is at 25001 Cedar Road in Lyndhurst.