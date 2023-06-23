Ensemble Theatre collaborates with SumMedia Productions to present “In Our Own Words: Our Stories, Our Voices: Episode Three” from June 30 through July 2 at Notre Dame College’s Performing Arts Center at 4545 College Road, in South Euclid.
The 30-minute short plays share the Black experience. Shows will be at 7:30 p.m. June 30 and July 1, and 2 p.m. July 2. Tickets are $15 for the evening performances and $10 for the matinee. The June 30 show will feature a post-show talk with the cast.
For more information, visit bit.ly/3CBnuo3.