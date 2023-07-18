The Fairmount Art Exhibition will celebrate its 47th anniversary by showcasing local artists with a diverse number of media including painting, graphics, photography and sculptures from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 8 to Aug. 26.
Art can be submitted at Fairmount Center for the Arts from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 29 and noon to 8 p.m. July 31. It is located at 8400 Fairmount Road in Novelty.
There will be three jurors with different specializations to review the artwork. The exhibition includes cash prizes totaling up to $2,800, with a $1,000 Best of Show top prize.
For more information about viewing hours and schedules, visit fairmountcenter.org/exhibitions.